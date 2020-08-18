Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTG. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 130,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

