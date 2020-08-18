Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Hess worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after purchasing an additional 794,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,888,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 2,417,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,115. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.