Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

