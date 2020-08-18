Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,899,000.

Shares of SNLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,040. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

