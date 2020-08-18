Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,040. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,899,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

