Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of SNLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,040. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.