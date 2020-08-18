Hiveterminal Token Trading 68.2% Higher Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $10,008.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00136676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01814777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00191054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.