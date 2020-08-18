HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 182.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

IMTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 2,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,567. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

