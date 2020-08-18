HOLD Price Reaches $0.0003 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $229,763.73 and approximately $16.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00139423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.01826665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00136015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

