Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $14.11 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,998,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.