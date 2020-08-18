Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.55 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.55 or 0.00079656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. Horizen has a market cap of $93.06 million and $2.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00696279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00093680 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,749,325 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

