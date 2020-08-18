Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRL opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

