Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:HWM opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.