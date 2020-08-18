Hubii Network (HBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.70 million and $139.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00134250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.01815739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00190976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00134883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

