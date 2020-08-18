Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $452.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $452.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

HUM opened at $420.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.63. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

