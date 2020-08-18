HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of HUYA worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,900.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 958,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $11,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 397.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth about $7,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 531.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 62,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,933. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

