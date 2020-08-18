HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino Purchases 2,534 Shares

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino acquired 2,534 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.20.

Shares of HVBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HV Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

