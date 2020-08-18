Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from National Bank Financial

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Cormark raised Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iamgold stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,304,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911,229 shares during the quarter. Iamgold accounts for 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 18.77% of Iamgold worth $341,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.