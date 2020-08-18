indaHash Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $661.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00136705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.01834340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00135530 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX, Cryptopia, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.