Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.77

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 16909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 362.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

