Insider Buying: Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) CEO Buys 8,750 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 410,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

