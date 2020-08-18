Insider Buying: Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) CFO Charles Scheiwe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

OTCMKTS FLUX traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 410,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

