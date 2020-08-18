Insider Selling: Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) General Counsel Sells 116,845 Shares of Stock

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) General Counsel James A. Doherty III sold 116,845 shares of Acreage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $337,682.05.

Shares of Acreage stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 182,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,772. Acreage Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Get Acreage alerts:

ACRGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acreage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.