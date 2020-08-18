Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $2,126,499.26.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80.

GWRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 430,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,691. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -221.57, a P/E/G ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

