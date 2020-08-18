Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells 5,977 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. 1,786,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

