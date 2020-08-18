Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $425,948.27.

On Thursday, August 13th, Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56.

LITE traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. 1,786,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

