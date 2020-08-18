Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EIFZF stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

