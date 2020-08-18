Oppenheimer Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Market Perform

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $104.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.