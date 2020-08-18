Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $308.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.90. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

