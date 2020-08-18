Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 17.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,241,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726,617. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $278.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

