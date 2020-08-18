Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $370.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $356.00.

8/6/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/7/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/2/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Illumina stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,847. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,024 shares of company stock worth $9,596,082. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Illumina by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

