Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 18th (BILL, BLBD, BNTGY, BRKL, BSMX, BSRR, CADE, CAMT, CASH, CEA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 18th:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $70.00 to $98.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Billcom Holdings Inc alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.