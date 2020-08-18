Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):

8/13/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $73.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $87.00 to $100.00.

8/12/2020 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision Blizzard’s second-quarter 2020 results were driven by robust performances of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch. Markedly, Call of Duty in-game net bookings more than doubled sequentially and were almost five times higher year over year, creating a new quarterly record. Moreover, solid demand for games amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and enforcement of shelter-at-home guidelines was witnessed in the reported quarter. Candy Crush Saga was once again the top-grossing franchise in the U.S. mobile app stores. Activision's enviable IP and growth in popular gaming franchises bode well for the long haul. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts and Take Two Interactive is a headwind.”

8/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00.

8/5/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $100.00.

7/30/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $80.00 to $87.00.

7/14/2020 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,772. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

