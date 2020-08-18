Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/10/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

8/10/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

7/29/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

6/21/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.30. Antares Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

