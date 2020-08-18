Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY):

8/15/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

8/7/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Chuy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/29/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chuy’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $135,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

