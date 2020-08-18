Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB):

8/13/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Williams Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/6/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 183,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

