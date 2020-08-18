Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hugo Boss had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/5/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.25 ($27.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €55.40 ($65.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

