Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Swisscom (SCMWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY):

8/14/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2020 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/7/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Swisscom is Switzerland's leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. "

SCMWY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Swisscom AG has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

