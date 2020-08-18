iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 14th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

