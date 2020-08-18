iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the July 30th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 582,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 476,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 472,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

