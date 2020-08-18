iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 484,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

