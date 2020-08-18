iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 30th total of 527,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 211,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,017. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000.

