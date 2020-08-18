iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 751,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

EWU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 160,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,240. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

