iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.15. 339,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,634. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $304.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

