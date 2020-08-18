iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.