iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lessened by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 11,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 886.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 42,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,392,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

