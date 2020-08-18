iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 662,094 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

