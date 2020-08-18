iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 3,147,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

