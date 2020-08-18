iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

