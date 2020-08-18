iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 4,785,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

